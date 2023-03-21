China, Russia Pledge to Uphold International Norms Per UN Charter - Xi

Core UN members China and Russia will continue upholding the norms of international relations, as defined by the UN Charter, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced Tuesday after talks with President Vladimir Putin

"China and Russia, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, will continue standing firmly together with the international community to defend the basic norms of international relations based on the goals and principles of the UN Charter," Xi told a joint news conference alongside Putin.