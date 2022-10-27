China-Russia Relations Deepen, Either State Could Create Dilemmas for US - US NDS

China-Russia relationship is deepening, and either state could create dilemmas for the United States in case of US engagement in a crisis or a conflict with the other, according to the newly-unveiled US National Defense Strategy

"Although diverging interests and historical mistrust may limit the depth of their political and military cooperation, the PRC and Russia relationship continues to increase in breadth. Either state could seek to create dilemmas globally for the Joint Force in the event of U.S. engagement in a crisis or a conflict with the other," the strategy reads.