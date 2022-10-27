UrduPoint.com

China-Russia Relations Deepen, Either State Could Create Dilemmas For US - US NDS

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2022 | 10:07 PM

China-Russia Relations Deepen, Either State Could Create Dilemmas for US - US NDS

China-Russia relationship is deepening, and either state could create dilemmas for the United States in case of US engagement in a crisis or a conflict with the other, according to the newly-unveiled US National Defense Strategy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) China-Russia relationship is deepening, and either state could create dilemmas for the United States in case of US engagement in a crisis or a conflict with the other, according to the newly-unveiled US National Defense Strategy.

"Although diverging interests and historical mistrust may limit the depth of their political and military cooperation, the PRC and Russia relationship continues to increase in breadth. Either state could seek to create dilemmas globally for the Joint Force in the event of U.S. engagement in a crisis or a conflict with the other," the strategy reads.

Related Topics

Russia United States May Event

Recent Stories

Indian atrocities in Kashmir being condemned all o ..

Indian atrocities in Kashmir being condemned all over world: Zainulabiddin

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court issues written order regardin ..

Islamabad High Court issues written order regarding acquittal of Maryam, Safdar ..

3 minutes ago
 Putin Says Japan Cannot Write Truth About Nuclear ..

Putin Says Japan Cannot Write Truth About Nuclear Strikes in Textbooks Due to US ..

3 minutes ago
 Govt to complete constitutional tenure, next elect ..

Govt to complete constitutional tenure, next election to be held in 2023: Khurra ..

3 minutes ago
 Qatar World Cup organisers hit back at Australia r ..

Qatar World Cup organisers hit back at Australia rights criticism

3 minutes ago
 Imran's regime change narrative fell to the floor: ..

Imran's regime change narrative fell to the floor:Javed Latif

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.