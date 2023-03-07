UrduPoint.com

China-Russia Relations Do Not Pose Threat To Other Countries - Chinese Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2023 | 08:40 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The China-Russia relations are not directed against third parties and do not pose a threat to other countries, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said at an annual press conference on Tuesday.

"Relations between Russia and China are characterized by non-alignment with blocs, absence of confrontation and are not directed against third parties," Qin said.

He said the relations "do not pose a threat to any country in the world."

Qin said the more unstable the world is, the more important it is for Russia and China to develop relations steadily.

"The Russia-China cooperation can become a driver for the world towards multipolarity and greater democracy in international relations," he said.

Qin said that the two countries' leaders will make the comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and China stronger.

