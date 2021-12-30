UrduPoint.com

China-Russia Relations Experience Best Period Ever - Ambassador In Moscow Zhang Hanhui

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2021 | 04:35 PM

China-Russia relations are at their best, free from any unresolved historical obstacles and continue to develop, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik

While China has diplomatic ties with more than 170 countries, only its relations with Moscow are entering a new phase of all-around development, which fully demonstrates their uniqueness and special importance, according to the diplomat.

"It shows that the relations between China and Russia are experiencing the best period of all time at an unprecedentedly high level, and their dynamics has worked a wonder in the history of relations between the major countries," the ambassador said in an interview.

The diplomat also said that over the past 20 years of the evolution of the global political and economic landscape, relations between China and Russia have endured, making their way to a higher level, quality and horizons.

"Mature, constructive and stable China-Russian relations create a new model for the sustainable and consistent development of relations between the neighboring powers, enabling the two countries to steadily move in the right direction without external factors' interference, and to demonstrate a successful pattern and experience in the development of international relations," Zhang said.

According to the Chinese ambassador, the development of China-Russia relations is well underway, they have long been free from any unresolved historical issues and internal obstacles. In 2019, the relations reached a new level when the leaders of both nations jointly announced the development of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation, entering a new era.

