China-Russia Relations Set Example of Mutually Beneficial Cooperation - Chinese Minister

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The current relations between Russia and China are the most mature and stable and became a model of intergovernmental mutually beneficial cooperation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.

"In the world today, the China-Russia relationship is the closest, strongest, most mature and most stable one between two major countries. It sets a high standard and a prime example for harmonious co-existence and win-win cooperation between countries," the minister said in his year-end interview, published on the Ministry's official website.

According to the minister, the countries have not "reached its full potential" so far and can and should seek to strengthen bilateral ties.

"I am confident that under the guidance of our Presidents, China-Russia relations will continue to make history and scale new heights.

They will bring more benefits to our two countries and peoples and play a vital role in international peace and stability," he added.

On Thursday, during his annual press conference in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia and China have an unprecedented level of mutual trust that is more important than "any figures." The president went on to say that cooperation between Moscow and Beijing was the most important factor when it came to international stability

Since the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Russia has been developing close relations with China, with the countries actively cooperating both in bilateral and multilateral formats, such as BRICS, an informal group of rapidly developing economies.

In 2019, Moscow and Beijing celebrated the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between two countries.