China-Russia Relations Show Healthy Development Dynamics - Xi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Relations between China and Russia demonstrate healthy development dynamics, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

"Thanks to our joint efforts, Russian-Chinese relations demonstrate a healthy and stable dynamic of development. Political mutual trust is deepening between our countries, and common interests are multiplying," Xi said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.