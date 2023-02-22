UrduPoint.com

China-Russia Relations Will Not Tolerate Foreign Interference, Threats - Wang Yi

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2023 | 08:15 PM

Relations between Russia and China are not aimed against third parties, and will not tolerate foreign interference or threats, Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Relations between Russia and China are not aimed against third parties, and will not tolerate foreign interference or threats, Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi said on Wednesday.

"China-Russia relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation have never been directed against third parties, the countries will not tolerate foreign interference and, moreover, do not accept threats from third parties," Wang said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

More Stories From World

