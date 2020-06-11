UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China, Russia Sent Letters To UN Amid US Push To Extend Arms Embargo On Iran - Beijing

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 08:31 PM

China, Russia Sent Letters to UN Amid US Push to Extend Arms Embargo on Iran - Beijing

The top diplomats of China and Russia have sent letters to the United Nations secretary-general to outline their stances on the Iran nuclear issue, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Thursday, commenting on the US push to extend the UN arms embargo in the Islamic Republic

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The top diplomats of China and Russia have sent letters to the United Nations secretary-general to outline their stances on the Iran nuclear issue, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Thursday, commenting on the US push to extend the UN arms embargo in the Islamic Republic.

On Wednesday, the US State Department said that Secretary of State Michael Pompeo had discussed "the importance of extending the UN arms embargo on Iran" in a call with Antonio Guterres. US Representative to the UN Kelly Craft said last week that her country had sent Russia a draft Security Council resolution on extending the embargo on Tehran.

"Recently, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi wrote to the UN Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council to state China's position on the Iranian nuclear issue.

As we know, Russian Foreign Minister [Sergey] Lavrov also wrote a letter to make clear his position," Hua Chunying said at a briefing.

Earlier, Moscow has said that it sees no legal grounds for the embargo to be extended after it expires on October 18, 2020, in line with the UN Security Council resolution 2231. According to Russia, the measure was designed as temporary in 2015 to support the implementation of the Iran nuclear deal.

Beijing, Hua went on, is also determined to continue working with all interested parties to "uphold the authority of the Security Council Resolution 2231 and the efficacy of the JCPOA."

The diplomat urged the US to resume its compliance with the Iran nuclear deal and the relevant Security Council resolution and uphold the global nuclear non-proliferation regime and stability in the middle East.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Iran Moscow Russia China Nuclear Tehran Middle East October 2015 2020 All Top

Recent Stories

Chairman Sharjah Airport Authority elected Second ..

50 minutes ago

SSD’s ‘Giving Box’ provides 2,000 food boxes ..

51 minutes ago

Zakat Fund offers AED38.6 million to support proje ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed says &#039;global cooperation an ..

1 hour ago

Realme leaps intolocal AIOT industry kicking off w ..

1 hour ago

NAB advises Shehbaz Sharif to go to Shaukat Khanum ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.