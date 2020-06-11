China, Russia Sent Letters to UN Amid US Push to Extend Arms Embargo on Iran - Beijing

The top diplomats of China and Russia have sent letters to the United Nations secretary-general to outline their stances on the Iran nuclear issue, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Thursday, commenting on the US push to extend the UN arms embargo in the Islamic Republic

On Wednesday, the US State Department said that Secretary of State Michael Pompeo had discussed "the importance of extending the UN arms embargo on Iran" in a call with Antonio Guterres. US Representative to the UN Kelly Craft said last week that her country had sent Russia a draft Security Council resolution on extending the embargo on Tehran.

"Recently, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi wrote to the UN Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council to state China's position on the Iranian nuclear issue.

As we know, Russian Foreign Minister [Sergey] Lavrov also wrote a letter to make clear his position," Hua Chunying said at a briefing.

Earlier, Moscow has said that it sees no legal grounds for the embargo to be extended after it expires on October 18, 2020, in line with the UN Security Council resolution 2231. According to Russia, the measure was designed as temporary in 2015 to support the implementation of the Iran nuclear deal.

Beijing, Hua went on, is also determined to continue working with all interested parties to "uphold the authority of the Security Council Resolution 2231 and the efficacy of the JCPOA."

The diplomat urged the US to resume its compliance with the Iran nuclear deal and the relevant Security Council resolution and uphold the global nuclear non-proliferation regime and stability in the middle East.