China, Russia Serve as Pillar for Uniting World in Overcoming Crises - Xi

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) China and Russia are working together to implement true multilateralism and serve as a pillar for uniting the world in overcoming crises, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday.

"Through joint efforts, (the countries) implement true multilateralism, uphold a true democratic spirit, serve as a reliable support for uniting the world in overcoming crises and defending equality," Xi said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing.