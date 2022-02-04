UrduPoint.com

China, Russia Serve As Pillar For Uniting World In Overcoming Crises - Xi

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2022 | 01:50 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) China and Russia are working together to implement true multilateralism and serve as a pillar for uniting the world in overcoming crises, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday.

"Through joint efforts, (the countries) implement true multilateralism, uphold a true democratic spirit, serve as a reliable support for uniting the world in overcoming crises and defending equality," Xi said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing.

>