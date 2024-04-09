China, Russia Set Example For Major-country Relations: Wang Yi
Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2024 | 08:18 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday stressed that China and Russia have set an example of friendly interaction and win-win cooperation between major countries as well as neighbors.
Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a joint press conference following a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Beijing.
The bilateral ties should always be based on non-alliance, non-confrontation and non-targeting of any third party, he said.
Wang said both sides advocate for all countries to pursue dialogue instead of confrontation, partnerships instead of alliances, oppose any hegemony or cold war mentality, and promote the building of a global community of shared future.
The two countries should always pursue win-win cooperation, he said, adding that both sides will continue to advance a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization; oppose unilateralism, protectionism or de-coupling; and will safeguard the stability of global industrial and supply chains.
Both sides should promote an equal and orderly multipolar world, Wang said. Noting that the voices of the Global South are rising, he said both sides believe all countries, regardless of size, should be treated as equals, while rejecting hegemonism and power politics, promoting democracy in international relations.
China and Russia support the United Nations' central role in global governance system, and stand ready to strengthen international coordination, he added.
