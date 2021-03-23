UrduPoint.com
China, Russia Should Accelerate PCR Tests, Health Codes Mutual Recognition - Minister Wang

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 01:12 PM

China and Russia should ramp up the harmonization of standards and procedures for PCR tests for the coronavirus, as well as the development of a mutual recognition mechanism of health codes, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday following a meeting with top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov

GUILIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) China and Russia should ramp up the harmonization of standards and procedures for PCR tests for the coronavirus, as well as the development of a mutual recognition mechanism of health codes, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday following a meeting with top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov.

"I consider it advisable to accelerate the harmonization of standards and procedures for PCR tests," Wang said at a joint press conference, adding that it is also necessary to "discuss the possibility of spreading an international health certificate for travelers and the creation of a mutual recognition mechanism of health codes.

"

The Chinese minister also noted the need for the two countries to take practical steps to minimize the risks of the cross-border spread of the coronavirus, as well as develop new procedures for healthy and safe travel.

According to the minister, these steps will help accelerate the restoration of production and trade amid the ongoing fight against the pandemic.

