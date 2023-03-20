UrduPoint.com

China, Russia Should Have Close Relations - Xi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2023 | 07:53 PM

China, Russia Should Have Close Relations - Xi

China and Russia should have close relations, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Russian President Vladimir Putin during an informal meeting on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) China and Russia should have close relations, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Russian President Vladimir Putin during an informal meeting on Monday.

"The Chinese side pays great attention to the development of Chinese-Russian relations, since this has its own historical logic, since we are the largest neighboring countries, we are partners in comprehensive strategic cooperation.

It is this status that determines what should be between our countries close relationship," Xi said.

Related Topics

Russia China Vladimir Putin Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Lahore’s weather turns pleasant

Lahore’s weather turns pleasant

3 minutes ago
 Pakistani Women Football Captain Maria gets 2nd Bi ..

Pakistani Women Football Captain Maria gets 2nd Bint-e-Hawa achievement awards

2 minutes ago
 Saudi National Bank Says Collapse of Credit Suisse ..

Saudi National Bank Says Collapse of Credit Suisse Shares to Have No Impact on I ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE President, Romanian President review bilateral ..

UAE President, Romanian President review bilateral relations, regional issues

27 minutes ago
 Bank Alfalah commits Rs 49 million to building sch ..

Bank Alfalah commits Rs 49 million to building schools in flood-impacted areas

3 minutes ago
 Arelik establishes a global Research and Developme ..

Arelik establishes a global Research and Development Center at NUST

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.