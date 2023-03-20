China, Russia Should Have Close Relations - Xi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) China and Russia should have close relations, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Russian President Vladimir Putin during an informal meeting on Monday.

"The Chinese side pays great attention to the development of Chinese-Russian relations, since this has its own historical logic, since we are the largest neighboring countries, we are partners in comprehensive strategic cooperation.

It is this status that determines what should be between our countries close relationship," Xi said.