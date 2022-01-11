UrduPoint.com

China, Russia Should Not Allow Central Asian Countries To Plunge Into Chaos, War - Wang

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2022 | 06:30 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) China and Russia, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, should not allow Central Asian countries to plunge into chaos and war, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"China and Russia as permanent members of the UN Security Council and friendly neighbors of Central Asian countries must not allow Central Asia to plunge into chaos and war," Wang said as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

