Beijing and Moscow should strengthen coordination in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), BRICS and other international organizations, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Beijing and Moscow should strengthen coordination in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), BRICS and other international organizations, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

"The sides need to strengthen coordination within the framework of the SCO, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), BRICS and other international organizations and mechanisms, strengthen solidarity and mutual trust between all sides, expand practical cooperation," Xi said, as quoted by China Central Television (CCTV).