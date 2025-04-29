Open Menu

China, Russia Should Strengthen Coordination Within BRICS: Chinese FM

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2025 | 01:20 PM

RIO DE JANEIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday that China and Russia, as founding members of BRICS, should strengthen coordination within the framework and deepen unity and cooperation among developing countries and emerging economies.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Wang said the two countries should work together to continuously implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and deliver tangible results across various fields of cooperation.

