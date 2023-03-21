UrduPoint.com

China-Russia Ties Have Great Importance For World Order - Xi

China-Russia Ties Have Great Importance for World Order - Xi

Relations between China and Russia go beyond just bilateral ties and are of great importance for the world order, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Relations between China and Russia go beyond just bilateral ties and are of great importance for the world order, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

"President Putin and I together summed up the results of the development of bilateral relations over the past 10 years and agreed that China-Russian ties have gone far beyond bilateral relations and are of vital importance for the current world order and the fate of humanity," Xi said at a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

