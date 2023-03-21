China-Russia Ties Have Great Importance for World Order - Xi

Relations between China and Russia go beyond just bilateral ties and are of great importance for the world order, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday

"President Putin and I together summed up the results of the development of bilateral relations over the past 10 years and agreed that China-Russian ties have gone far beyond bilateral relations and are of vital importance for the current world order and the fate of humanity," Xi said at a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.