China-Russia Ties 'Worrisome Sign' PRC Not Serious About Ending Ukraine Conflict - Yellen

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The People's Republic of China's (PRC) no-limits partnership with Russia is a "worrisome sign" that Beijing may not be serious about ending the conflict in Ukraine, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday.

"China's 'no limits' partnership and support for Russia is a worrisome indication that it is not serious about ending the war," Yellen said.

It is essential that China and other countries do not provide Russia with material support or assistance in sanctions evasion and impose severe consequences for any violations, Yellen said.

The United States will continue to make its position "extremely clear" to China and companies within its jurisdiction, Yellen added.