China, Russia To Continue Deepening Defense Industry Cooperation- Chinese Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 25 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 05:09 PM

Beijing and Moscow will increase the level of cooperation on issues of mutual interest and work even closer together in a number of spheres, including defense, Ren Guoqiang, the spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense of China, said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Beijing and Moscow will increase the level of cooperation on issues of mutual interest and work even closer together in a number of spheres, including defense, Ren Guoqiang, the spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense of China, said on Thursday.

"The parties will increase the level of mutual support in matters representing each other's fundamental interests, improve the mechanism of interaction and cooperation at all levels and in various fields, deepen defense industry and anti-terrorist cooperation, and continue playing the role of positive energy in maintaining global peace and strategic stability," the spokesperson said, commenting on Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent visit to Russia.

Ren stressed that the Russian-Chinese declaration for strengthening strategic stability in the modern era, signed during Xi's visit, became a guidance for development of the countries' relations in the military sphere.

Xi paid an official visit to Russia from June 5-7, during which met with President Vladimir Putin and took part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum as an honored guest. A total of 23 bilateral agreements pertaining to the economy, investment and education were signed following talks between Putin and Xi in Moscow.

