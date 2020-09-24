UrduPoint.com
China, Russia To Enhance Cooperation In Archives Field

China, Russia to enhance cooperation in archives field

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Archives authorities of China and Russia have formulated a cooperation framework in the field of archival work for the next five years, the National Archives Administration said Thursday.

According to the outline, the two sides will jointly prepare and publish two compilations in the period: one on documents of cultural relations between China and the Soviet Union from 1949 to 1960, and the other on economic ties between the two countries from 1949 to 1991.

Besides, the two sides plan to jointly sponsor multiple exhibitions, including one commemorating the 95th anniversary of the sixth National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and hold seminars on archives collection and archives law.

Lu Guoqiang, director of the National Archives Administration, said the two sides have carried out in-depth and practical cooperation over the past five years.

Noting that the COVID-19 epidemic has brought new challenges to archival works, Lu said the archives authorities should take initiatives to push Sino-Russian archival cooperation to a higher level.

