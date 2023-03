China, Russia to Ensure Stable Logistics, Transportation - Xi

China and Russia will ensure uninterrupted logistics and transportation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) China and Russia will ensure uninterrupted logistics and transportation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

"(We have agreed) to further ensure uninterrupted cross-border logistics and transportation," XI said after the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.