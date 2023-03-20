China, Russia to Get New Impetus in Bilateral Relations - Xi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that after his visit to Moscow the relations between Russia and China will get a new impetus.

Earlier in the day, Xi arrived in Moscow for a state visit and talks with President Vladimir Putin.

"I am confident that the visit will be fruitful and will give a new impetus to the healthy and stable development of China-Russia relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation in a new era," Xi said.

The Chinese leader underscored that Moscow and Beijing are reliable partners.