China, Russia To Get New Impetus In Bilateral Relations - Xi
Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2023 | 03:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that after his visit to Moscow the relations between Russia and China will get a new impetus.
Earlier in the day, Xi arrived in Moscow for a state visit and talks with President Vladimir Putin.
"I am confident that the visit will be fruitful and will give a new impetus to the healthy and stable development of China-Russia relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation in a new era," Xi said.
The Chinese leader underscored that Moscow and Beijing are reliable partners.