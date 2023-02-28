China, Russia to Provide Security in Asia Together - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) China and Russia held a new round of consultations on Asia and agreed to together provide security and development in the region, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The sides exchanged their views of the situation in the Asian region, regional cooperation and other issues of bilateral interest and agreed that under current circumstances, China and Russia should intensify their cooperation in Asia, together provide security and development in the region," the statement of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

The bilateral consultations were held Monday in Beijing and were co-chaired by Liu Jinsong, the director of the Department of Asian Affairs of China's Foreign Ministry, and Alexey Ovchinnikov, the director of the Asian and Pacific Cooperation Department of Russia's Foreign Ministry.