UrduPoint.com

China, Russia To Provide Security In Asia Together - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2023 | 12:40 PM

China, Russia to Provide Security in Asia Together - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) China and Russia held a new round of consultations on Asia and agreed to together provide security and development in the region, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The sides exchanged their views of the situation in the Asian region, regional cooperation and other issues of bilateral interest and agreed that under current circumstances, China and Russia should intensify their cooperation in Asia, together provide security and development in the region," the statement of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

The bilateral consultations were held Monday in Beijing and were co-chaired by Liu Jinsong, the director of the Department of Asian Affairs of China's Foreign Ministry, and Alexey Ovchinnikov, the director of the Asian and Pacific Cooperation Department of Russia's Foreign Ministry.

Related Topics

Russia China Beijing Asia

Recent Stories

CBUAE revokes licence of &#039;Dollar Exchange&#03 ..

CBUAE revokes licence of &#039;Dollar Exchange&#039; house

1 hour ago
 UAE Press commends country&#039;s strides in empow ..

UAE Press commends country&#039;s strides in empowering People of Determination

2 hours ago
 Oklahoma twisters injure 12, leave thousands witho ..

Oklahoma twisters injure 12, leave thousands without power

2 hours ago
 Sharjah has four UNESCO World Heritage potential s ..

Sharjah has four UNESCO World Heritage potential sites

2 hours ago
 ENOC wins basketball’s title of 4th Labour Sport ..

ENOC wins basketball’s title of 4th Labour Sports Tournament

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.