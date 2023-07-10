Open Menu

China, Russia To Strengthen Cooperation In Multilateral Mechanisms - Xi

Muhammad Irfan Published July 10, 2023 | 04:20 PM

China, Russia to Strengthen Cooperation in Multilateral Mechanisms - Xi

BEIJING MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Russia and China should strengthen cooperation in multilateral mechanisms and protect the interests of developing countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

"The parties should strengthen ties and cooperation within the framework of multilateral mechanisms such as the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) and BRICS, set the right direction for global governance reform, and protect the common interests of emerging market and developing countries," Xi said at a meeting with Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matvienko.

Relations between Russia and China always maintain a good dynamic of development, and cooperation in various fields is steadily developing, Xi added.

Related Topics

Russia China Shanghai Shanghai Cooperation Organization Market Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyon ..

NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyond means case

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rul ..

Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rule in Bahrain

1 hour ago
 CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future ..

CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future development: Moin-ul-Haque

2 hours ago
 PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuatio ..

PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuation of flood victims in Shakarga ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of ..

Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of Avalon City as chief guest

2 hours ago
 Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple ..

Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple its capacity from KEZAD

2 hours ago
LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi ..

LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi before it at 4pm today

3 hours ago
 NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in powe ..

NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in power tariff  

3 hours ago
 Suleman Shehbaz, co-accused acquitted in Money Lau ..

Suleman Shehbaz, co-accused acquitted in Money Laundering Case

3 hours ago
 ERC honours Syrian Arab Red Crescent volunteers

ERC honours Syrian Arab Red Crescent volunteers

3 hours ago
 Saima Mohsin sues CNN for racial discrimination, u ..

Saima Mohsin sues CNN for racial discrimination, unfair termination after fallin ..

4 hours ago
 UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahama ..

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahamas on Independence Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From World