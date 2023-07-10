China, Russia to Strengthen Cooperation in Multilateral Mechanisms - Xi

BEIJING MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Russia and China should strengthen cooperation in multilateral mechanisms and protect the interests of developing countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

"The parties should strengthen ties and cooperation within the framework of multilateral mechanisms such as the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) and BRICS, set the right direction for global governance reform, and protect the common interests of emerging market and developing countries," Xi said at a meeting with Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matvienko.

Relations between Russia and China always maintain a good dynamic of development, and cooperation in various fields is steadily developing, Xi added.