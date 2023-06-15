China-Russia Trade Activity Unaffected by Secondary Sanctions - Business Union

UrduPoint.com

Published June 15, 2023

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The risk of secondary sanctions has not affected the activity of Chinese businesses in Russia, while Moscow's pivot to the east has only benefited bilateral relations with Beijing, chairman of the Union of Chinese Entrepreneurs in Russia, Zhou Liqun, told Sputnik.

"The West's policy of sanctions toward Russia is extraterritorial in nature and involves the introduction of secondary sanctions, but this did not affect the Russian-Chinese trade and economic cooperation and did not change its general course. We also note with satisfaction that in the past two years, the Russian-Chinese trade has grown significantly, and the interest of Chinese companies in investing in the Russian economy is growing, not declining," Zhou said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Chinese companies are more actively participating in exhibitions in Russia, which, Zhou said, shows "the readiness of Chinese entrepreneurs to invest in Russia and develop trade and economic cooperation."

"Russia's pivot to the East has a positive effect on Russian-Chinese trade and economic cooperation. Russia seeks to develop the Far East region, and China seeks to develop its northeastern provinces. In this way, we complement each other," the entrepreneur said.

In particular, China has begun to use the port of Russia's Vladivostok for its domestic cargo transportation, which, Zhou said, stimulates the revival of the economy of the northeastern Chinese regions.

SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

