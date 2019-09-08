UrduPoint.com
China-Russia Trade Sees 4.5 Percent Increase Year-on-Year - Customs

Sun 08th September 2019 | 11:40 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) Russia-China trade for the first eight months of 2019 sees a 4.5 percent increase compared to the similar period last year, reaching $70.5 billion, the Chinese General Administration of Customs (GAC) reported on Sunday.

China's export to Russia from January to August was $31.1 billion, same as last year, while Russia's export to China grew 8.3 percent to $39.4 billion.

This June China bought $4.9 billion worth of Russian goods, while exporting $4.4 billion worth to Russia.

In 2018, trade between Russia and China surpassed the $100 billion threshold for the first time. According to the Chinese GAC's data, trade was at $108.2 billion, with Russia's exports to China totaling $56 billion, compared to China's $52.2 billion. The Chinese share in Russian foreign trade grew from 14.9 percent to 15.7 percent.

