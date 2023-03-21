China-Russia Trade Up 116% Over Past 10 Years - Chinese President Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that bilateral trade between China and Russia has increased by 116% in the past 10 years, giving a significant boost to the development of the two states

"Over 10 years, trade has grown by 116%, which has not only significantly strengthened the material basis of bilateral relations, but also provided a significant impetus to the socio-economic development of both countries. Reaching such a valuable result has not been easy for us," Xi said after the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

The Chinese leader noted that Moscow and Beijing agreed "to intensify comprehensive planning at the highest level, increase trade in energy, resources and electronics, improve stress resistance of the two countries' production and logistics chains, expand cooperation in information technology, digital economy and agriculture, and continue ensuring smooth cross-border logistics and transportation."

Earlier in the day, Putin noted that Russia-China trade could reach $200 billion as early as this year.