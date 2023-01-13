China-Russia Trade Up 29.3% In 2022 Y/Y To $190.271Bln - China's Customs Authority
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2023 | 08:50 AM
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Trade between Russia and China in 2022 increased by 29.3% year-on-year and amounted to a record $190.271 billion, data of the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed on Friday.
China's exports to Russia rose 12.8% year-on-year to $76.
122 billion, while imports increased by 43.4% to $114.149 billion.
In December, Russia-China turnover was $17.805 billion, with Russia importing $8.996 billion worth of goods to China and exporting $8.808 billion worth of goods.
According to the data, Russia became the first in terms of growth in bilateral trade with China in 2022.