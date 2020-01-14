UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 09:20 AM

China-Russia Trade Up 3.4% in 2019 Exceeding Record $110Bln ” Chinese Customs

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Trade between China and Russia totaled a record $110.75 billion over 2019, marking a 3.4 percent increase year-on-year, the Chinese General Administration of Customs reported on Tuesday.

According to freshly-published data, Chinese exports to Russia increased 3.6 percent from 2018, totaling $49.7 billion, while imports from Russia increased 3.2 percent to total $61.05 billion.

In December alone, China imported $5.53 billion worth of Russian goods and exported $4.88 worth of its own goods to Russia, the data shows.

Over the previous 11 months of 2019, Chinese exports to Russia increased 2.7 percent year-on-year to $44.58 billion, while its imports from Russia totaled $55.74 billion, which is a 3.5 percent increase compared to the same period in 2018.

In 2018, Chinese-Russian trade exceeded the $100 billion target set by the two countries' leaders, amounting to more than $108 billion and demonstrating a 24.5 percent growth compared to the previous year, according to the Russian Federal Customs Service.

