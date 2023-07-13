Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2023 | 09:20 AM

China-Russia Trade Up 40.6% Y/Y to $114.54Bln in First Half of 2023 - Customs Service

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Trade between Russia and China in January-June 2023 has increased by 40.6% year-on-year to $114.547 billion, the data of the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed on Thursday.

China has exported $52.

284 billion worth of goods to Russia over the period, while Russia's export to China has increased by 19.4% to $62.263 billion.

In June, the bilateral trade amounted to $20.831 billion, with China having exported $11.28 billion in goods and imported $9.551 worth of goods from Russia.

In 2022, Russia-China trade increased by 29.3% year-on-year to record $190.271 billion.

