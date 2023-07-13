China-Russia Trade Up 40.6% Y/Y To $114.54Bln In First Half Of 2023 - Customs Service
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Trade between Russia and China in January-June 2023 has increased by 40.6% year-on-year to $114.547 billion, the data of the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed on Thursday.
China has exported $52.
284 billion worth of goods to Russia over the period, while Russia's export to China has increased by 19.4% to $62.263 billion.
In June, the bilateral trade amounted to $20.831 billion, with China having exported $11.28 billion in goods and imported $9.551 worth of goods from Russia.
In 2022, Russia-China trade increased by 29.3% year-on-year to record $190.271 billion.