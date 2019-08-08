UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China-Russia Trade Up 4.7% In January-July 2019 Reaching $61.1Bln - Chinese Customs

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 10:40 AM

China-Russia Trade Up 4.7% in January-July 2019 Reaching $61.1Bln - Chinese Customs

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Trade between China and Russia totaled over $61.1 billion in the first seven months of 2019, marking a 4.7 percent increase year-on-year, data published by the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed on Thursday.

In January-July, Chinese exports to Russia decreased by 0.8 percent to $26.67 billion compared to the same period in 2018. At the same time, China imported $34.46 billion worth of Russian goods, which is a 9.4 percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to the customs service.

In July, Chinese imports of Russian products also prevailed over exports and reached $4.72 billion. More than $4.53 billion worth of Chinese goods were exported to Russia over the period, the customs' data showed.

In 2018, Chinese-Russian trade exceeded a $100 billion goal set by the two countries' leaders, amounting to more than $108 billion and demonstrating a 24.5 percent growth compared to the previous year, according to the Russian Federal Customs Service.

Related Topics

Exports Russia China Same July 2018 2019 Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

21 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 8 August 2019

31 minutes ago

DarkMatter and Khalifa University Launch CyberSecu ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed sends condolences on death of f ..

11 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Guin ..

12 hours ago

Germany Warns New Israeli Homes in West Bank Under ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.