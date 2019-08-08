China-Russia Trade Up 4.7% in January-July 2019 Reaching $61.1Bln - Chinese Customs

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Trade between China and Russia totaled over $61.1 billion in the first seven months of 2019, marking a 4.7 percent increase year-on-year, data published by the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed on Thursday.

In January-July, Chinese exports to Russia decreased by 0.8 percent to $26.67 billion compared to the same period in 2018. At the same time, China imported $34.46 billion worth of Russian goods, which is a 9.4 percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to the customs service.

In July, Chinese imports of Russian products also prevailed over exports and reached $4.72 billion. More than $4.53 billion worth of Chinese goods were exported to Russia over the period, the customs' data showed.

In 2018, Chinese-Russian trade exceeded a $100 billion goal set by the two countries' leaders, amounting to more than $108 billion and demonstrating a 24.5 percent growth compared to the previous year, according to the Russian Federal Customs Service.