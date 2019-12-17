UrduPoint.com
China, Russia Urge For Prompt Renewal Of 6-Party Talks On North Korea - UNSC Resolution

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) A UN Security Council draft resolution, proposed by Russia and China on Monday, calls for the swift resumption of the six-party talks aimed at settling security concerns related to the North Korean nuclear program, according to the text of the document seen by Sputnik.

The draft resolution "calls for prompt resumption of the six-party talks or re-launch of multilateral consultations in any other similar format, with the goal of facilitating a peaceful and comprehensive solution through dialogue, reducing tensions on the Korean Peninsula and beyond, and promoting peaceful co-existence and mutually beneficial regional cooperation in North-East Asia."

