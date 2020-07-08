China, Russia Veto UNSC Resolution Extending Cross-Border Aid Delivery in Syria - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Russia and China used their veto powers at the UN Security Council to block a draft resolution that would have reauthorized cross-border humanitarian aid deliveries into Syria from Turkey for another year, a diplomatic source at the United Nations told Sputnik.

"The resolution received 13 votes in favor and two against - by China and Russia," the source said on Tuesday.