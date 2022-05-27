China, Russia Veto US-Sponsored UNSC Resolution on North Korea

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) China and Russia on Thursday vetoed the US-sponsored resolution at the UN Security Council to impose additional restrictive measures on North Korea.

The United States undertook the after North Korea test-launched three ballistic missiles this week toward the Sea of Japan just hours after President Joe Biden concluded his trip to South Korea and Japan for meetings with his counterparts to discuss regional security and trade.

The resolution would tighten sanctions on vessels serving a role in North Korea's nuclear weapon or ballistic missile program, according to a copy of the draft obtained by Sputnik.

In addition, the measure would also seek to prohibit North Korea from exporting mineral fuels, mineral oils and other products of their distillation, as well as bituminous substances, mineral waxes, clocks and watches. It would also prohibit all members of the UN Security Council to import these products from North Korea.

The resolution would "decrease the aggregate amount of crude oil to which the measures imposed by paragraph 4 of resolution 2397 (2017) shall not apply from 4 million barrels or 525,000 tons to 3 million barrels or 393,750 tons, and reaffirms that all other provisions of that paragraph continue to apply."

Moreover, the resolution would ban all UN Security Council member states from providing North Korea, directly or indirectly, any tobacco or manufactured tobacco substitutes. UN Security Council member states' nationals would be prohibited from receiving technology-related services from North Korea.

Finally, the resolution would authorize member states of the UN Security Council to seize and dispose items prohibited by the UN Security Council's resolutions against North Korea .