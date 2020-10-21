UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China, Russia Vow To Up Media Cooperation In Post-epidemic Era

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 05:22 PM

China, Russia vow to up media cooperation in post-epidemic era

China and Russia will step up efforts in media cooperation in the post-COVID-19 era, according to a video conference for Chinese and Russian media launched Monday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :China and Russia will step up efforts in media cooperation in the post-COVID-19 era, according to a video conference for Chinese and Russian media launched Monday.

The conference, which is the 13th of its kind, was attended by more than 40 representatives from administrative departments, central and local media outlets, as well as new-media organizations of the two countries.

Both sides agreed that the mainstream media should report major international events in a comprehensive, impartial and objective way, and stay firm in opposing and resisting false information intended to stigmatize other countries, in a bid to safeguard international justice in the post-COVID-19 era.

The two sides have committed to further carrying out press coordination, communication and exchange visits, as well as promoting the translation, broadcasting and publishing of brilliant works from the two nations.

The conference also called for concrete steps to advance cooperation in new-media and media-convergence projects.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia China Media From

Recent Stories

‘Conquer your demons’

2 minutes ago

Daraz launches Affiliate Program: Opening doors fo ..

3 minutes ago

NAB is preparing for cancellation Maryam Nawaz's b ..

14 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima Virtual Humanitarian Campaign begin ..

24 minutes ago

EGA delivers almost AED60 million in cost savings ..

39 minutes ago

Realme Pakistan ranked Top 2 in country on Daraz M ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.