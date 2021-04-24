UrduPoint.com
China, Russia Welcome Int'l Partners In Moon Station Cooperation

Sat 24th April 2021 | 10:40 PM

China and Russia's aerospace authorities have invited all interested countries, international organizations and partners to cooperate in a moon station project

NANJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :China and Russia's aerospace authorities have invited all interested countries, international organizations and partners to cooperate in a moon station project.

The announcement was made by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) and its Russian counterpart Roscosmos at a conference for the international moon station in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province on Friday.

CNSA deputy director Wu Yanhua said China and Russia will build the moon station with other international partners. The station will be another important contribution by China and Russia to promote the long-term and sustainable development of United Nations (UN) outer space activities.

The CNSA and Roscosmos will promote extensive cooperation in the station for the development of human space science and technology and socio-economic progress, Wu added.

In a joint statement issued at the conference, the CNSA and Roscosmos said the moon station will be open to all interested countries, international organizations and partners in terms of planning, design, research, development, implementation and operation at all stages and levels of the project.

The conference was a sideline event of the 58th session of the Scientific and Technical Subcommittee of the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space. More than 100 representatives from nearly 30 countries and international organizations attended the conference.

China and Russia signed a memorandum of understanding on jointly building an international scientific research station on the moon in March.

The two sides will later issue a road map for the station project and clarify the accession procedures of other interested countries or international organizations.

