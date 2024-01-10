Open Menu

China Saddened By Heavy Civilian Casualties Caused By Palestinian-Israel Conflict: FM

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2024 | 07:13 PM

China is saddened by the heavy civilian casualties, caused by ongoing Palestinian-Israel conflict, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson, Mao Ning said on Wednesday

“We oppose any action that violates the international law and urge parties to the conflict to earnestly implement relevant resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council and General Assembly,” she said during her regular briefing.

The spokesperson said that the Chinese side urged the parties concerned to reach an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire and stop the collective punishment of the people of Gaza.

As per media reports, the International Court of Justice (ICG) will hold its first hearing of South Africa genocide case against Israel on Thursday.

When asked whether China, as one of the members of the UN Security Council, would support South Africa’s case in ICG, she said, “We noted the case.”

The death toll in the Palestinian enclave has risen to over 23,000 and approximately 2 million have been displaced amid a severe humanitarian crisis, according to Gaza-based health ministry.

