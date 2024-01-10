China saddened by heavy civilian casualties caused by Palestinian-Israel conflict: Mao Ning

China on Wednesday said that it was saddened by the heavy civilian casualties caused by the ongoing Palestinian-Israel conflict

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) China on Wednesday said that it was saddened by the heavy civilian casualties caused by the ongoing Palestinian-Israel conflict.

“We oppose any action that violates the international law and urge parties to the conflict to earnestly implement relevant resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council and General Assembly,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Mao Ning said during her regular briefing.

The spokesperson said that the Chinese side urged the parties concerned to reach an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, and stop the collective punishment against the people of Gaza.

As per media reports, the International Court of Justice (ICG) will hold its first hearing in South Africa genocide case against Israel on Friday.

When asked whether China, as one of the members of UN Security Council, would support South Africa’s case in the ICG, she said, “We noted the case.”

The death toll in the Palestinian enclave has risen to over 23,000 and approximately 2 million have been displaced amid a severe humanitarian crisis, according to the Gaza-based health ministry.

