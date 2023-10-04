HANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) -- China beat South Korea 84-70 in the men's basketball quarterfinals on Wednesday at the Hangzhou Asian Games, setting up a clash with the Philippines in the semifinals.

Du Runwang led China's boxscore with 16 points including four 3-pointers, and Hu Jinqiu went 7 of 10 to add 14. Guard Hu Mingxuan scored 10 points and dished out four assists.

Du, who had already shown off his shooting skills in the preliminary round, shone again in Tuesday's game, confidently dropping 10 points in the second quarter to ignite a 14-0 run for China. Following Zhang Zhenlin's chase-down block, Zhejiang-based guard Cheng Shuaipeng made two coast-to-coast layups as China built a 21-point lead before the halftime break.

The game got more physical as players returned from the lockers, but Hu Jinqiu kept attacking in the paint against two or three opponents. With Zhang's poster dunk and Du's corner 3, China thwarted South Korea's comeback efforts in the last quarter.

As some of the younger players on China's squad showed good chemistry, China's head coach Aleksandar Djordjevic praised his young lads' hard work at the post-game press conference.