Open Menu

China Sails Past S. Korea To Advance To Asiad Men's Basketball Semifinals

Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2023 | 12:40 PM

China sails past S. Korea to advance to Asiad men's basketball semifinals

HANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) China beat South Korea 84-70 in the men's basketball quarterfinals on Thursday at the Hangzhou Asian Games, setting up a clash with the Philippines in the semifinals.

Du Runwang led China's boxscore with 16 points including four 3-pointers, and Hu Jinqiu went 7 of 10 to add 14. Guard Hu Mingxuan scored 10 points and dished out four assists.

Du, who had already shown off his shooting skills in the preliminary round, shone again in Tuesday's game, confidently dropping 10 points in the second quarter to ignite a 14-0 run for China. Following Zhang Zhenlin's chase-down block, Zhejiang-based guard Cheng Shuaipeng made two coast-to-coast layups as China built a 21-point lead before the halftime break.

The game got more physical as players returned from the lockers, but Hu Jinqiu kept attacking in the paint against two or three opponents. With Zhang's poster dunk and Du's corner 3, China thwarted South Korea's comeback efforts in the last quarter.

As some of the younger players on China's squad showed good chemistry, China's head coach Aleksandar Djordjevic praised his young lads' hard work at the post-game press conference.

Related Topics

China Young Hangzhou Lead South Korea Philippines From Asia Coach

Recent Stories

Masdar, Boeing join forces to accelerate sustainab ..

Masdar, Boeing join forces to accelerate sustainable aviation fuel industry in U ..

6 minutes ago
 Teachers are cornerstone of national progress: Abd ..

Teachers are cornerstone of national progress: Abdullah bin Zayed pays tribute o ..

36 minutes ago
 LHC invalidates federal sugar price notification

LHC invalidates federal sugar price notification

37 minutes ago
 Apex Committee of SIFC reviews various initiatives ..

Apex Committee of SIFC reviews various initiatives for Pakistan’s economic rec ..

50 minutes ago
 Usman Dar blames Imran Khan for May 9 events, quit ..

Usman Dar blames Imran Khan for May 9 events, quits PTI and politics

54 minutes ago
 Pakistan-GCC FTA will help enhance Pakistan's expo ..

Pakistan-GCC FTA will help enhance Pakistan's exports to Gulf States: Gohar

1 hour ago
Masood stresses need to foster Pak-US economic par ..

Masood stresses need to foster Pak-US economic partnership

1 hour ago
 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 kicks off in Indi ..

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 kicks off in India today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE Vice President sends written letter to Prime M ..

UAE Vice President sends written letter to Prime Minister of Qatar which include ..

11 hours ago
 UAE team of Disaster Victim Identification contrib ..

UAE team of Disaster Victim Identification contribute to locating 181 missing v ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World