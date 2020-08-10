UrduPoint.com
China Sanctions 11 US Officials In Response To Hong Kong Sanctions - Foreign Ministry

Mon 10th August 2020 | 01:50 PM

China Sanctions 11 US Officials in Response to Hong Kong Sanctions - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) China imposed sanctions on the US in response to the restrictions imposed by Washington over an alleged effort to undermine Hong Kong's autonomy, the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian, said Monday.

China's sanctions targeted senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, among others.

On Friday, the United States has imposed sanctions on 11 individuals in response to an allege effort to "undermine" Hong Kong's autonomy. The sanctions target Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Chief Executive Carrie Lam, Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF) Commissioner Chris Tang, Former HKPF Commissioner Stephen Lo, HKSAR Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chiu and HKSAR Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng.

More Stories From World

