UrduPoint.com

China, Saudi Arabia Hinder Climate Deal Talks By Holding Back Info On Emissions - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 03:10 PM

China, Saudi Arabia Hinder Climate Deal Talks by Holding Back Info on Emissions - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) China and Saudi Arabia are impeding the climate deal negotiations at COP26 as the two countries are unwilling to provide complete information about their greenhouse emissions, The Times reported on Tuesday, citing senior negotiators at the conference in Glasgow.

According to the newspaper, Beijing and Riyadh object to reporting requirements, which are proposed to prevent countries from concealing their actual emissions, thus delaying progress on the deal's other aspects.

China's objections are said to be rooted in the fact that its climate goal is based on reduction of emissions per GDP, meaning it could reveal information related to the country's economic growth, which the Chinese side would like to keep concealed.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia may be concerned about revealing information about its oil company Saudi Aramco, which is responsible for a significant part of the country's emissions.

The two countries are also against the final test emphasizing the need to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), as it would mean the transition from coal and oil will have to be accelerated.

The COP26 summit is running in Glasgow from October 31 until Friday. The event is aimed at boosting international efforts in reaching the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. At the summit, the parties are expected to pass some agreements to lower greenhouse emissions and achieve carbon neutrality.

Related Topics

United Nations China Riyadh Company Oil Saudi Beijing Paris Progress Glasgow Saudi Arabia May October Event From Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini visits French Pavilio ..

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini visits French Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 minutes ago
 Sajal Aly says her life got better after marriage ..

Sajal Aly says her life got better after marriage with Ahad Raza Mir

7 minutes ago
 As many as 23 million people marching towards star ..

As many as 23 million people marching towards starvation in Afghanistan: WFP

45 minutes ago
 Peace talks with TTP important keeping in view geo ..

Peace talks with TTP important keeping in view geo-political situation: Ziaullah ..

44 minutes ago
 DPR Foreign Minister Says Kiev Seized Staromarievk ..

DPR Foreign Minister Says Kiev Seized Staromarievka Settlement in Donbas Gray Zo ..

46 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports 43 locally transmitted CO ..

Chinese mainland reports 43 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.