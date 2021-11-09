China, Saudi Arabia Hinder Climate Deal Talks by Holding Back Info on Emissions - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) China and Saudi Arabia are impeding the climate deal negotiations at COP26 as the two countries are unwilling to provide complete information about their greenhouse emissions, The Times reported on Tuesday, citing senior negotiators at the conference in Glasgow.

According to the newspaper, Beijing and Riyadh object to reporting requirements, which are proposed to prevent countries from concealing their actual emissions, thus delaying progress on the deal's other aspects.

China's objections are said to be rooted in the fact that its climate goal is based on reduction of emissions per GDP, meaning it could reveal information related to the country's economic growth, which the Chinese side would like to keep concealed.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia may be concerned about revealing information about its oil company Saudi Aramco, which is responsible for a significant part of the country's emissions.

The two countries are also against the final test emphasizing the need to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), as it would mean the transition from coal and oil will have to be accelerated.

The COP26 summit is running in Glasgow from October 31 until Friday. The event is aimed at boosting international efforts in reaching the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. At the summit, the parties are expected to pass some agreements to lower greenhouse emissions and achieve carbon neutrality.