UrduPoint.com

China, Saudi Arabia To Establish Closer Security Ties - Reports

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2022 | 09:32 PM

China, Saudi Arabia to Establish Closer Security Ties - Reports

China and Saudi Arabia will work to establish closer security ties and deepen bilateral military-technical cooperation, media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) China and Saudi Arabia will work to establish closer security ties and deepen bilateral military-technical cooperation, media reported on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia and China may establish "closer ties" in the security sphere amid tensions between Riyadh and Washington over energy prices and human rights, the South China Morning Post said.

"The defense cooperation between the two countries will go beyond arms sales and will cover such areas as joint military exercises, active military communications and anti-piracy operations," Chinese military expert Song Zhongping was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

According to unconfirmed Chinese media reports, Saudi Arabia purchased $4 billion worth of weapons from China, including drones, anti-ship missiles, and anti-drone systems at the Airshow China aviation exhibition in November.

On Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived on a state visit to Saudi Arabia and will stay there until December 10. The Chinese leader will attend the first China-Arab Summit and the China-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit. Earlier in the day, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that the first China-Arab summit will be a milestone for the development of bilateral relations.

Related Topics

China Washington Riyadh Visit Mao Saudi Arabia May November December Post Media From Billion Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Royal Canadian Navy to Get Remote Mine-Hunting and ..

Royal Canadian Navy to Get Remote Mine-Hunting and Disposal Systems - National D ..

1 minute ago
 DEC urges masses to get their votes registered for ..

DEC urges masses to get their votes registered for strengthening democracy

1 minute ago
 EU welcomes Croatia into Schengen, blocks Bulgaria ..

EU welcomes Croatia into Schengen, blocks Bulgaria, Romania

1 minute ago
 Regional Director,Ombudsman to holds open courts

Regional Director,Ombudsman to holds open courts

4 minutes ago
 All Pakistan Squash Championship Quarter final res ..

All Pakistan Squash Championship Quarter final results

4 minutes ago
 Construction of residential and office buildings i ..

Construction of residential and office buildings in security division completed

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.