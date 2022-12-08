China, Saudi Arabia to Establish Closer Security Ties - Reports

China and Saudi Arabia will work to establish closer security ties and deepen bilateral military-technical cooperation, media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) China and Saudi Arabia will work to establish closer security ties and deepen bilateral military-technical cooperation, media reported on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia and China may establish "closer ties" in the security sphere amid tensions between Riyadh and Washington over energy prices and human rights, the South China Morning Post said.

"The defense cooperation between the two countries will go beyond arms sales and will cover such areas as joint military exercises, active military communications and anti-piracy operations," Chinese military expert Song Zhongping was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

According to unconfirmed Chinese media reports, Saudi Arabia purchased $4 billion worth of weapons from China, including drones, anti-ship missiles, and anti-drone systems at the Airshow China aviation exhibition in November.

On Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived on a state visit to Saudi Arabia and will stay there until December 10. The Chinese leader will attend the first China-Arab Summit and the China-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit. Earlier in the day, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that the first China-Arab summit will be a milestone for the development of bilateral relations.