China Saw Record Annual Exports In 2024: State Media
Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2025 | 11:10 AM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) China's exports surged to a record high in 2024, state media reported Monday, as the prospect of biting tariffs imposed by US president-elect Donald Trump looms.
Overseas shipments represented a rare bright spot in China's economy last year as sluggish domestic consumption and a prolonged crisis in the property sector dragged on growth.
Total exports last year "exceeded 25 trillion Yuan for the first time, reaching 25.45 trillion yuan ($3.47 trillion)... a year-on-year increase of 7.1 percent", state broadcaster CCTV said.
Imports totalled 18.39 trillion yuan, a rise of 2.3 percent on-year, CCTV said, adding that combined trade swelled five percent to reach a record 43.85 trillion yuan.
Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on China during his first term in office and has threatened even heftier levies when he returns to the White House next week.
