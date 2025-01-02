Open Menu

China Says 2024 Was Its Hottest Year On Record

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2025 | 04:30 PM

China says 2024 was its hottest year on record

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Last year was China's hottest on record and the past four years were its warmest ever, its weather agency said this week.

China aims to ensure carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 2030 and be brought to net zero by 2060.

The average national temperature for 2024 was 10.92 degrees Celsius (51.66 Fahrenheit) -- 1.03C. It was "the warmest year since the start of full records in 1961", the China Meteorological Administration said on its news site late on Wednesday.

"The top four warmest years ever were the past four years, with all top 10 warmest years since 1961 occurring in the 21st century," it added.

In 2024, China logged its hottest month in the history of observation in July, as well as the hottest August and the warmest autumn on record.

The United Nations said in a year-end message on Monday that 2024 was set to be the hottest year ever recorded worldwide.

Other countries also recorded temperature records in 2024.

India said on Wednesday 2024 was its hottest year since 1901, while Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said on Thursday that the past year marked its second-warmest year since records began in 1910.

Germany's weather agency said in December that 2024 was the hottest year since records began 143 years ago.

The Czech weather service CHMI said on Thursday that 2024 was "by far the hottest" in Prague since records started in 1775, beating the previous records from 2018 and 2023 by 0.5 degrees.

"It is worth noting that of the 15 warmest years since 1775, 13 were in this century and all 15 after 1990," the CHMI said.

Related Topics

India Weather Century Australia United Nations China Germany Prague SITE July August December 2018 All From Top

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter net ..

Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter network

1 minute ago
 UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, co ..

UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, conveys condolences to US Govern ..

16 minutes ago
 Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces 'Innovators 2024' competition ..

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister di ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

2 hours ago
 DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transact ..

DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024

2 hours ago
MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Follo ..

MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit

2 hours ago
 19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petition ..

19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR

3 hours ago
 Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming ..

Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months

4 hours ago
 Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: ..

Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..

5 hours ago
 Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Fes ..

Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..

5 hours ago
 China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

5 hours ago

More Stories From World