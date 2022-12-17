China Says 32 WTO Nations Questioned Discriminatory US Trade Policy

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) China's Commerce Ministry said Saturday that 32 members of the World Trade Organization (WTO) filed inquiries with the United States over its discriminatory trade rules this week.

"Thirty-two WTO member states sent more than 2,000 written questions to the US concerning the compliance of the recently adopted Inflation Reduction Act, the CHIPS Act and related measures, as well as the US state procurement policy and national security with WTO rules," the ministry said in a statement.

Canada, Japan, South Korea, and the European Union � some of Washington's closest allies � were among those who filed questions.

The US is expected to respond in writing to all inquiries.

China launched an official trade dispute against the US at the 164-nation WTO on Thursday after accusing Washington of undermining global supply chains.

China's ambassador to the WTO Li Chenggang told a regular US trade policy review at the WTO office in Geneva that the US was using discriminatory subsidies, high tariffs and export curbs in violation of global market rules.