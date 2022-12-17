UrduPoint.com

China Says 32 WTO Nations Questioned Discriminatory US Trade Policy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2022 | 09:02 PM

China Says 32 WTO Nations Questioned Discriminatory US Trade Policy

China's Commerce Ministry said Saturday that 32 members of the World Trade Organization (WTO) filed inquiries with the United States over its discriminatory trade rules this week.

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) China's Commerce Ministry said Saturday that 32 members of the World Trade Organization (WTO) filed inquiries with the United States over its discriminatory trade rules this week.

"Thirty-two WTO member states sent more than 2,000 written questions to the US concerning the compliance of the recently adopted Inflation Reduction Act, the CHIPS Act and related measures, as well as the US state procurement policy and national security with WTO rules," the ministry said in a statement.

Canada, Japan, South Korea, and the European Union � some of Washington's closest allies � were among those who filed questions.

The US is expected to respond in writing to all inquiries.

China launched an official trade dispute against the US at the 164-nation WTO on Thursday after accusing Washington of undermining global supply chains.

China's ambassador to the WTO Li Chenggang told a regular US trade policy review at the WTO office in Geneva that the US was using discriminatory subsidies, high tariffs and export curbs in violation of global market rules.

Related Topics

World China Washington European Union Geneva Japan South Korea United States Market Commerce All

Recent Stories

New era to be started in Balochistan after Reko Di ..

New era to be started in Balochistan after Reko Diq agreement: Babar

2 minutes ago
 Pak envoy invites UAE businessmen to invest in tou ..

Pak envoy invites UAE businessmen to invest in tourism

2 minutes ago
 Protest-hit Iran arrests lawyer of detained journa ..

Protest-hit Iran arrests lawyer of detained journalists: report

2 minutes ago
 UPDATE - Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Hea ..

UPDATE - Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - ..

2 minutes ago
 Legendary jockey Dettori to retire after 2023 seas ..

Legendary jockey Dettori to retire after 2023 season

11 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister exposed ugly face of Modi regime ..

Foreign Minister exposed ugly face of Modi regime before world: Changaiz Jamali

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.