China Says 90 Percent Of Coronavirus-Positive Patients Now Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 09:50 AM

China Says 90 Percent of Coronavirus-Positive Patients Now Recovered

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The COVID-19 toll in China is diminishing day upon day, with almost 90 percent of all infected individuals now having recovered and discharged from hospitals, the Chinese National Health Commission said on Monday.

According to the statement, only 5,120 patients remain in hospitals at the moment, while of 81,093 people infected with the novel coronavirus 72,703 have now recovered.

Over the past 24 hours, there have been 39 new cases, all of them imported, and nine new fatalities, the commission said. In the central province of Hubei, where the outbreak initially began, there have been no new cases.

Hubei, and particularly its capital of Wuhan, have accounted for the overwhelming majority of all cases in China - 67,800 cases, including 3,153 fatalities, which brings the mortality rate of the coronavirus disease in this area to 4.65 percent.

