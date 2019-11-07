UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Says Agreed With US To Remove Tariffs If Trade Deal Progresses

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 07:34 PM

China says agreed with US to remove tariffs if trade deal progresses

China and the United States have agreed a plan to remove tariffs imposed on two-way goods in stages, the commerce ministry said Thursday, as negotiators try to hammer out a trade deal

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :China and the United States have agreed a plan to remove tariffs imposed on two-way goods in stages, the commerce ministry said Thursday, as negotiators try to hammer out a trade deal.

The two sides have been embroiled in a bruising trade war for more than a year, and have slapped punitive tariffs on hundreds-of-billions-of-dollars-worth of two-way trade.

But there has been growing hope that they are close to reaching a mini agreement as part of a wider deal.

"In the past two weeks, the negotiation leaders of the two sides have held serious and constructive discussions on properly resolving their core concerns and agreed to roll back the additional tariffs in stages, as progress is made towards a (final) agreement," ministry spokesman Gao Feng said at a news conference.

If confirmed by the US, the comments could be the latest positivesignal in efforts by negotiators to formalise a partial trade deal -- althoughdetails remain sparse.

Related Topics

China Gao Progress United States Turkish Lira Commerce Agreement Mini

Recent Stories

Opposition’s Rehbar Committee to assert more pre ..

29 minutes ago

WAM participates in General Assembly of Organisati ..

36 minutes ago

Ministry of Finance organises workshops on financi ..

36 minutes ago

Experts Urge Action to Tackle Climate Change and C ..

50 minutes ago

Dubai Tourism showcases city’s dynamic destinati ..

51 minutes ago

Three top officials of Karachi Development Authori ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.