Open Menu

China Says Appoints New Trade Envoy As Tariff War Bites

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 11:50 AM

China says appoints new trade envoy as tariff war bites

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) China said Wednesday that it had appointed a new trade envoy, as the world's second-largest economy pushes back against US President Donald Trump's swingeing tariffs on imports that sent global markets tumbling.

Li Chenggang has assumed the role of representative for international trade negotiations and vice minister of commerce, Beijing's human resources ministry said in a statement on its website.

Li, 58, previously served as Beijing's ambassador to the World Trade Organization and deputy permanent representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, according to an official biography.

He boasts decades of experience in various trade ministry roles and holds law degrees from China's Peking University and Germany's University of Hamburg.

He replaces Wang Shouwen, the ministry statement said.

Wang took part in talks that led to a 2020 trade deal between China and the United States.

Beijing and Washington have been locked in a high-stakes game of brinkmanship since Trump launched a global tariff assault that has particularly targeted Chinese imports.

Tit-for-tat retaliation has pushed US levies imposed on China to 145 percent and Beijing's toll on American goods to 125 percent.

China said Wednesday that its economy grew by 5.4 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, beating expectations even as officials warned that US tariffs were exerting "certain pressures".

Recent Stories

China's GDP expands 5.4% year-on-year in Q1

China's GDP expands 5.4% year-on-year in Q1

2 hours ago
 Earthquake strikes under Indian Ocean far off Aust ..

Earthquake strikes under Indian Ocean far off Australian coast

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on r ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on re-election

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save ..

UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save lives at London Conference on ..

10 hours ago
Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering d ..

Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering diverse fields

10 hours ago
 Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss ..

Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss regional developments

11 hours ago
 Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthen ..

Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthening regional security, stabili ..

11 hours ago
 Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to r ..

Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to resolve conflicts in Middle Eas ..

11 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed condemns plot targeting Jordan' ..

Abdullah bin Zayed condemns plot targeting Jordan's national security, commends ..

11 hours ago
 Sultan of Oman, US President discuss advancing US- ..

Sultan of Oman, US President discuss advancing US-Iran talks

11 hours ago

More Stories From World