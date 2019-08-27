China Says Australia "must Not Intervene" In Detained Citizen Case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Beijing said Tuesday that Canberra should not "intervene" in China's judicial processes after confirming Australian national Yang Jun had been arrested for alleged espionage.

"I would like to emphasize that China is a country ruled by law and the Australian side should earnestly respect China's judicial sovereignty and must not intervene in any cases handled in China," said foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang.