China says Australian TV anchor detained on 'national security' grounds

Beijing (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :China said Tuesday that it had detained a high-profile Australian journalist working for its state media on "national security grounds", as tensions soared between Canberra and Beijing.

In the first comments on CGTN anchor Cheng Lei, held since August 14, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said authorities took "compulsory measures" against her on suspicion "of criminal activity endangering China's national security".