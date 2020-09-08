UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Says Australian TV Anchor Detained On 'national Security' Grounds

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 02:50 PM

China says Australian TV anchor detained on 'national security' grounds

China said Tuesday that it had detained a high-profile Australian journalist working for its state media on "national security grounds", as tensions soared between Canberra and Beijing

Beijing (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :China said Tuesday that it had detained a high-profile Australian journalist working for its state media on "national security grounds", as tensions soared between Canberra and Beijing.

In the first comments on CGTN anchor Cheng Lei, held since August 14, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said authorities took "compulsory measures" against her on suspicion "of criminal activity endangering China's national security".

Related Topics

China Canberra Beijing August Criminals Media

Recent Stories

Cynthia D. Ritchie faces problem of access to inte ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announces badminton tournamen ..

29 minutes ago

OIC, UNHCR Agree on a Joint Action Plan

29 minutes ago

A+ category domestic player can earn over PKR3mill ..

39 minutes ago

Nauman Ijaz under fire on social media after state ..

40 minutes ago

Long-awaited Pubg Mobile 1.0 Update Delivers Expan ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.